Scattered thunderstorms continued Monday afternoon in northern Arizona as the storm which brought us rain and some snow over the weekend is slow to move out. No rain is expected around the Valley, but just to the north of metro Phoenix, a few showers are possible overnight.
Afternoon temperatures Monday around the Valley were in the 70s.
Tuesday thru Thursday should be dry with highs in the 80s. However, on Friday a strong storm system from the Pacific, mixed with some moisture from the break up of Hurricane Sergio, will bring rain showers statewide, including the Valley. The showers could linger into Saturday morning.
Right now, if the Valley does get any rain, we’re expecting about ¼” of an inch.
