A very hot day is on tap for the Phoenix Metro.
Temperatures will be above 110 degrees today. Plan on a hot and sunny day with a high of around 111 degrees.
Thursday the high heat will hold on with another day of temps around 111.
We will start to see some slight relief for the weekend, with highs falling to around 109 Saturday and down to 105 Sunday.
Next week looks even cooler. By Tuesday our temps will drop below normal, clocking in around 101 degrees.
The normal high for this time of year is 106.
It doesn't look like any rain is in sight right now, with the next seven days bringing dry conditions.