Another day of dangerous heat is on the way!
Temps will once again climb to around 112 degrees in Phoenix later this afternoon.
Some good news though, the high pressure ridge that has brought the heat the past couple of days is beginning to weaken a bit and move out of the region.
[ARIZONA'S WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extreme heat]
By Friday, look for highs in the 103-106 range into the weekend and early next week.
We will be dry for the next seven days.
Have a great day!
DVR alert! The monsoon starts June 15 and our annual special airs at 4:30 Saturday on Channel 3 and Channel 5.
