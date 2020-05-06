A very hot day is ahead in Phoenix for your Wednesday.
Highs will be some of the hottest temperatures we have seen so far this year.
Plan on a high of around 106 degrees later today.
We continue with the hot weather for Thursdays with highs in the same range.
Yikes!
Slightly cooler weather is ahead for the end of the week with temps falling to around 104 by Friday.
The weekend is hot and dry with highs around 102 for both Saturday and Sunday.
Next week temps get closer to normal, 91 degrees, with highs around 98 by Tuesday.