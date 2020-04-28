The heat is here again in Phoenix.
Plan on a dry, sunny and hot day for your Tuesday.
Highs today will climb to 102 degrees later this afternoon.
The heat intensifies for the middle of the week with potential record-breaking heat Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs will top out 105 to 106 degrees both days.
Be sure to take it easy if you are going to be outside.
By the weekend we will slowly step away from the extreme here.
Highs will fall to the upper 90s in Phoenix by the weekend.
Looks like we will be dry for at least the next seven days in the Valley.