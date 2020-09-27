Temperatures started off nice and cool Sunday morning in the 60s and 70s around town. We'll warm to about 101 degrees this afternoon, which is about 4 degrees above normal for this time of year. Clear skies and light winds are expected today.
A ridge of high pressure is situated to our west, bringing above average temperatures for the next few days. However, a back door cold front moving in from the northeast will bring a slight cool down Monday and Tuesday along with breezy conditions.
Aside from that, the week ahead looks very quiet. Monsoon season also officially ends this week with the end of September.