Look for sunny and very hot weather today with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Wednesday evening.
High temperatures will top out near 90 today in spots like Flagstaff and Show Low, and the Valley will likely set a new record today with a high of 115 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 104 degrees.
Look for an active day of storms in the high country and across southern Arizona. Some of those storms could be quite strong, with blowing dust possible again in the Valley today. Storms will attempt to move off the Rim and into the Valley, as well. Strong, downburst winds could be damaging.
We have quiet but hot weather on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday, but tropical moisture will give us a monsoon boost and increase our storm chances later this week. Tropical Storm Genevieve will likely strength to a hurricane and push some moisture up the Gulf of California and into Arizona by Thursday. We'll keep you updated.