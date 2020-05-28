Another very hot day is on tap in Phoenix.
Morning lows will start on the warm side around 80 degrees and the we will climb to 109 later this afternoon.
Plan on a sunny and breezy afternoon.
The heat will continue into Friday will highs reaching 111 degrees.
The weekend is quite hot too with highs right around 110 degrees.
We have excessive heat warning through Sunday in Phoenix, meaning the risk for heat-related illness is increase.
Next week we will finally see the heat break.
Highs will fall to around 104 by the time we get to Wednesday. Looks like we will remain dry for at least the next seven day.
Stay cool and be careful.