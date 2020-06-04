Another blazing hot day is ahead in Phoenix.
Plan on sunny and dry conditions today with another excessive heat warning.
Temperatures will climb to 111 degrees later today. Be safe and be sure to drink plenty of water when outside.
We will start to see a pattern change Friday as a low pressure center moves in from the east. This will bring thunderstorm chances, breezy conditions and cooler weather.
Highs on Friday will drop to 108 degrees with an increases risk for fire danger.
The weekend with bring a drop in temperatures.
Highs on Saturday will fall to the mid 90's. There's a chance for rain early but we should remain dry for the rest of the weekend.
Sunday's highs will top out around 97 degrees, and we will stay in the 90's for the start of next week.
Stay cool, friends!