Excessive Heat Warnings are back in the forecast through tomorrow.
The high Monday topped out well above average at 114. Our average high this time of year is 107.
Tuesday's high will be similar with extreme temperatures near 114. Take it easy out there.
As far as storms go, most of them will stay to the east and north of Phoenix.
Later this week, though, we will start to see the humidity climb and an increasing chance of storms by the end of the weekend.
Until then, stay cool and have a great day!