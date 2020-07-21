The moisture at the surface continues to be pretty low around metro Phoenix with dew points in the 40s. Even so, we had a few lights showers across central Arizona, as we did on Monday. The overall weather pattern is changing and actually will bring more moisture into the state beginning later tonight and lead to a decent chance for monsoon storms Thursday thru Saturday.
Some of the models are hinting at a possible dust storm on Thursday evening followed up by some overnight rain. Of course, with the monsoon, it’s impossible to nail down that timing this far out but it’s an indication the overall trend is toward more thunderstorm activity later this week.
Okay, to the forecast. Look for partly cloudy conditions tonight with lows in the upper-80. Tomorrow we’ll see lots of sunshine and highs in the 106-109 range. By Thursday afternoon and night, the chance for T-Storms is around 30% and we’ll see highs around 105.
The monsoon moisture won’t hang out too long. We’ll see a 30% chance for storms on Friday and a 20% chance on Saturday. But we should see a lot of clouds and moisture which will lower high temperatures. Highs on Friday in many areas of central Arizona will not make it out of the 90s. And for Saturday in the Valley, we’ll be around 100 degrees.
After the quick shot of moisture, we’ll dry out very quickly again and by early next week the rain chances are near zero and high temps will be pushing 110 degrees again.