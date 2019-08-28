Rain started falling across the Phoenix-area just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The rain started in the southeast Valley and moved towards Scottsdale and central Phoenix.
Tomorrow, we’ll see the atmosphere stabilize and are forecasting a high of 105 with no storms. Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service has issued yet another Excessive Heat Warning, even though Friday the temperatures are marginal for such an alert.
The weekend is expected to be dry but by Labor Day itself, we’ll introduce a 20% chance for monsoon storms into the forecast and keep it there into the middle of next week.