The monsoon is taking its time getting to central Arizona. Once again on Wednesday, we’ve had significant storms in southeastern and eastern Arizona, but the upper-level flow just isn’t in place to bring that activity to the Valley. However, by Thursday afternoon and evening, we do have a chance to see some blowing dust, maybe even a dust storm in the southeast Valley as storms to the south of us collapse and push and outflow boundary our way.
Friday morning could also feature a few showers around metro Phoenix. So we are starting to see some moisture flow into Arizona. However, at this point, the weekend looks dry.
Highs Thursday should be in the 110-degree range and from 108-110 for Friday through the weekend. As moisture moves in next week, temperatures will moderate and we’re seeing some decent signs for thunderstorms as early as Tuesday of next week. Highs will be running around 105 degrees, which is about average for this time of year.
This is the second straight year we’re getting a late start of the monsoon. Last year, it resulted in very low rainfall totals in many areas of the Valley. We’re hoping this late start is not a harbinger of that.