Storm chances increase across Arizona today as monsoon moisture surges into the state from the south.
Valley residents can expect a high of 108 degrees today under partly cloudy skies. Look for a 30% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with a chance for blowing dust today as well.
Erratic outflow winds and dry lightning is possible as well near the Museum Fire just north of Flagstaff. Temperatures will be warm with a 20% chance for thunderstorms today. Chances are better for storms and more rainfall likely tomorrow.
In the Valley, storm chances continue Tuesday, then drop off for the middle of the week. Storm chances return again by next weekend.
Temperatures around the Valley will remain between 106 and 111 this week.