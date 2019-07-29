It's looking like another hot and dry day in the Valley before the monsoon ramps up beginning tomorrow.
High pressure is shifting from southern California to the Four Corners region. This is a favorable setup to get monsoon moisture streaming back into Arizona from the Gulf.
For today, storms will be confined generally to the White Mountains and southeast Arizona. Outflow winds may produce some localized blowing dust this evening.
By tomorrow, storms will become more scattered. There's a potential for thunderstorms that produce heavy rain leading to flash flooding, damaging winds, lightning and hail through Wednesday from the high country to the Valley.
Storm chances for the Valley drop off Thursday, but numerous storms will continue in the high country through the remainder of the week.
Temperatures around the Valley top out at around 110 today, then they take a dive to the mid and upper 90s for Wednesday through Thursday.
Meanwhile, a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect today in Maricopa County.
In Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies with afternoon breezes and a high of 110 this afternoon with a low of 89 tonight. For Tuesday, partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of storms and a high of 104. A 30 percent chance of storms again expected Wednesday with a high of 95.