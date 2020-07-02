Monsoon moisture is beginning to move into Arizona from the south. Early this morning, dew points, a measure of moisture in our air, began jumping in Yuma. That higher dew point shows us a surge of moisture is coming up from the Gulf of California.
A few showers are possible across the deserts of the state this morning, with thunderstorms becoming more likely this afternoon and evening. Those storms are most likely over the higher elevations like the Rim and White Mountains, along with the deserts south of the Valley. However, if storms do form south of town, gusty outflow winds are possible in the Valley, which could include blowing dust. Keep an eye out for the possibility of a dust storm this afternoon and evening in the Valley. There's also a slim chance for an isolated storm or two to move into town.
A similar setup is in place for tomorrow before our high pressure ridge shifts and moisture leaves the area over the weekend. Only the White Mountains will see storm chances continue over the weekend.
Temperatures should only climb to about 103 degrees in the Valley today, but closer to 106 tomorrow. Things really heat up over the weekend with highs near 109-110 degrees from Saturday through the middle of next week.