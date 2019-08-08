Monsoon moisture in place will keep showers and storms around, from the high country to the southern deserts, through the weekend.
For the Valley, Thursday should be relatively quiet, but by this evening, outflow boundaries may roll into the Metro Phoenix area. There's the potential for those outflows to kick up dust and generate isolated storms. Forecast models also indicate a disturbance form northern Mexico potentially tracking into the Valley late tonight and into early Friday morning, bringing showers and storms with it.
In the high country today, storms will develop around noon and continue through the evening hours. That scenario is put on repeat for Friday.
This weekend, forecast models indicate storms for the Valley Saturday night and into Sunday morning, as they're depicting another disturbance tapping into monsoon moisture that's already in place.
Temperatures will gradually drop through this weekend.
A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect today for both Maricopa and Pinal Counties.
For Phoenix, look for mostly to partly sunny skies and a 20 percent chance of evening storms with a high of 106 and a low of 86. Partly sunny Friday with another 20 percent chance of evening storms and a high of 104 with a low of 86. valley highs drop to 100 both Saturday and Sunday with a 20 percent chance of storms each day.