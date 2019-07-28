For Monday, high pressure sitting over Yuma, shifts back towards the Four Corners region. This will help bring more moisture into the state and increase storm coverage across Arizona.
While the Valley is expected to stay dry Monday, storms south and east of us may produce a strong enough outflow to generate a dust storm into the Valley any time after 6pm.
By Tuesday, storm chances move into the Valley. Models are tracking rain, strong winds, blowing dust and lightning is possible through Wednesday night.
For the northern and eastern Arizona - expect isolated showers Monday with the biggest threat being strong winds. By Tuesday the rain kicks in for most areas with isolated thunderstorms that could bring lightning and hail. With more chances of thunderstorms, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons.
When it comes to temperatures around the state expect to see a drop of about 10-15 degrees from Monday to Wednesday. After that a gradual warm up through the weekend.
The Valley on Wednesday could see afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s!
A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Pinal County through Monday.