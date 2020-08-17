PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For a second evening in a row, monsoon storms pounded the Valley Monday.
The storms brought rain, dust and lightning to parts of the state. The winds were so strong they sent pool umbrella's flying into the water, and even flipped a trampoline in a homeowner's backyard.
Arizona's Family meteorologist Paul Horton reported a severe thunderstorm warning for areas, including Chandler and Gilbert, until 8:45 p.m.
Arizona's Family viewers from around the Valley shared pictures showing the wet, dusty and windy weather conditions where they lived.
While Daniel MetCalf in Gilbert captured lightning strikes, Nellie Aguilar Huizar photographed a wall of dust as she traveled toward Casa Grande.
Northern Arizona also got some rain and lightning strikes. Viewers like Brianna Francesa captured the weather in Prescott.
The storms also caused power outages in various areas. Thousands of people lost power in the East Valley. More than 2,000 SRP customers around Phoenix lost electricity, while another couple thousand were impacted by power outages in Mesa and the surrounding area.
In addition to power outages, the severe weather also caused extreme damage. A viewer in Mesa photographed a tree that tumbled on a house.
The Phoenix Fire Department also released photos of a brush fire caused by lightning at an open field in the area of 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road. The fire reached nearly 5 acres. Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading.
The weather impacted another fire mission in Phoenix, where heavy winds and blowing dust caused a power line to fall into a large puddle of water that transferred an electric current to a firefighter's body.
On Sunday, we also got a taste of monsoon action with a pair of dust storms, one from the south and another from the north, colliding over the Phoenix area.
We will continue to track the storms and provide the latest updates.