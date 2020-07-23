Earlier today we had severe thunderstorm warnings for area just to the southwest of the Valley. Up to ¾ of an inch of rain fell around the White Tank Mountains and more than 1/3 of an inch in areas around Buckeye. The thunderstorms today are not moving very quickly around the Valley so there is the potential for heavy rain in some isolated areas. Also, we continue with Flash Flood Watches for our major burn scars to the northeast of metro Phoenix from the Bush fire and in the Catalina Mountains near Tucson.
Tonight, look for scattered thunderstorms continuing. There are some hints we could see the heaviest of the rains during the early morning hours. Lows will generally be in the 80s.
Tomorrow, we’ll continue with the chance for thunderstorms at about 30% and on Saturday the chance will be 20%. We’ll also see high temperatures right around 100 degrees each day.
After that, we start to dry out rather quickly so it looks like once again the moist air is going to be pushed out of much of Arizona next week. Sunday we’ll see highs around 104 degrees and by mid-week, we’ll be in the 105-109 range. Late next week, Thursday and Friday, the chance for storms will be back in the forecast.