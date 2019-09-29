Strong low pressure over the Pacific Northwest will slowly move east Monday. As a result southwest winds around the state will remain breezy to gusty.
Unfortunately the passing cold front will not bring any rain or snow to Arizona. Temperatures will stay a few degrees below normal all week.
Last day for the 2019 Monsoon is Monday and as of right now the valley got .66" this season. According to the National Weather Service of Phoenix this will go down as the 6th driest on record.
Midweek, the rough retreats north and the subtropical high to our east inches a little closer to Arizona. By Thursday night moisture from Tropical Storm Narda will filter in to Arizona bringing a slight chance for showers over the White Mountains.
The valley should stay dry, but we'll see how things continue to shape up as the week goes on.