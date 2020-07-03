Temperatures are heating up heading into the holiday weekend, with only limited storm activity across the mountains and far southern Arizona.
High pressure building into the region will help scour out most of the moisture that served as fuel for thunderstorm development on Thursday.
While we'll see storms in northern, eastern and far southern Arizona today, storms will be limited to the White Mountains and near the Arizona/Mexico border for Saturday and Sunday.
The main threats will be gusty winds and lightning, although some rain is expected with these storms.
In the Valley, look for sunny skies, and somewhat humid conditions today with a high of 105 in Phoenix.
By this weekend, humidity will drop off a bit, but highs will rise to around 110. Lows will be in the 80s.
Expect very little change in this weather pattern through next week, with Valley highs around 110 under generally sunny skies and afternoon breezes.
The average high for this time of year is around 107.