The excessive Heat warnings for metro Phoenix will finally come to an end as we almost immediately will switch into a significant monsoon pattern for the weekend and early next week. This is another quick hitter so it looks like we’ll have an active 4-5 days before dry air pushes its way back in next week.
In the meantime, by Saturday night, we’ve got a 40% chance for thunderstorms in the forecast and by Sunday, that chance for rain hovers around 50%. That’s about as high as a precipitation chances have been this summer. Monday we still have a 30% chance to see storms and on Tuesday, that chance reduces to 20%. Still, with the amount of moisture headed in, a few days of storminess could cure Monsoon2020.
Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy conditions and, perhaps, a few sprinkles with a low of 88. Saturday’s high will barely make it to 102. Then look for highs Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the 90s. We’ll warm up after that and hit 106 by a week from today.
As far as the amount of rain, that’s almost hard in the hit-and-miss monsoon storms. But it looks like many areas could see at least ¼ of an inch of rain, but more than ½ inch in some areas. And we definitely won’t be surprised if we get a handful of locations that push over the 1 inches mark.