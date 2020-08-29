Strong storms capable of producing heavy rain are in the forecast across Arizona this weekend.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from noon today until 11 p.m. Sunday for Metro Phoenix, the southern deserts, western Arizona, Yavapai and northern Gila Counties.
During this time, some localized areas of one to two inches of rain are possible from thunderstorms. This may lead to flooding, especially across burn scar areas.
High pressure towards southeast Arizona and a trough near southern California are importing deep moisture into our state from former tropical storm Hernan and tropical storm Iselle.
This will provide fuel for several waves of thunderstorm activity Saturday afternoon through potentially Monday.
Storms are expected first across the high country and southeast Arizona beginning midday Saturday. Coverage will increase late tonight.
We will likely see blowing dust first in the Valley late this afternoon and early this evening, then storm chances kick up dramatically after 10 p.m., with our best window of opportunity through Sunday morning.
These storms will also have the potential to produce damaging winds, lightning and hail.
With the surge of Gulf moisture, temperatures will take a dramatic tumble.
In Phoenix today, look for a high of 104 with a low of 84. For Sunday, we're looking at a high of 95 with a low of 82.
Storm chances will linger through Monday for the Valley, before drier air returns to Arizona by midweek, and shuts off storm chances for the remainder of the week.
Highs will climb back to the low triple-digits Tuesday and Wednesday, then near 110 again by Friday.