Look for another very hot day in the Valley of the Sun, with a forecast high of 112 degrees. That's well above the normal high for this time of year, which is 105 degrees. The record for today's date is 114 degrees.
An Excessive Heat Warning continues through 8 p.m. tonight.
Smoke from the Apple Fire in California continues to move into Arizona today, but is fairly high and should not have impacts to air quality at the surface.
Dry air is continuing to move in from the west as well, cutting storm chances for most of the state for the next week. The White Mountains and Southeastern Arizona will continue to have a chance for scattered storms.