Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the mid to upper 70's around the valley, but this afternoon we will see above average temperatures. Our average high this time of year is 104, today's high will get up to 106.
Expect the winds to pick up a bit tomorrow, There are Red Flag Warnings are in effect for most of Northern and Eastern Arizona Tuesday for dry and gusty conditions.
Despite the monsoon beginning today, storms will be scarce, with the only chance for some isolated activity in far eastern and southeastern Arizona today. The rest of the week looks dry.
Temperatures will stay near average thru Thursday, but over the weekend we will see a bit of a warm up with high temps near 108 on Sunday.
have a great day!