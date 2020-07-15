Another hot day in the Valley with a forecast high of 109 today.
A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Phoenix Metro area today for ozone pollution. Carpool if you can, and people with respiratory issues including asthma are urged to limit time outside.
Storms are possible across the high country today, especially in Eastern Arizona, with a bit more activity expected tomorrow and Friday. There's a chance Thursday for blowing dust in the Valley, with a slight chance for a few light showers Friday morning.
Hot temperatures are likely through the weekend with highs near 110 through Sunday. Slight storm chances continue through the weekend, but it's looking more likely that the monsoon pattern will set up with a deeper flow of moisture and more storm activity by the middle of next week. Storm chances increase for the Valley starting Monday and into Tuesday.