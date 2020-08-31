While much of the Valley got rain in the weekend storms, a bit portion of east-central portions of the Valley, including Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Chandler got very little, if any, rain. That’s not going to change tonight. The atmosphere is pretty stable and that will result in a big reduction of storms today compared to yesterday. There’s a less than 10% chance for showers around Phoenix tonight.
But the weather picture gets a little complicated tomorrow. A closed low drops into the Four Corners area of northeast Arizona. As the system moves south, it will carry a jet core into the state which will act to enhance thunderstorm activity. Most of the action looks to be headed into eastern AZ with metro Phoenix on the west end of most of the rain. Still, the weather service has chances for precipitation for Tuesday morning around 30%, but do not forecast a lot of rain. Still, whenever we get a thunderstorm going, you never know how much rain we could see. After that, we’ll see a drying trend that will last the rest of the week beginning on Wednesday.
Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the upper-90s. That’s below normal for this time of year. However, we’ll start to heat up on Thursday with 104 in the forecast. And, yes, we could see a 110 by the end of the weekend or early next week.