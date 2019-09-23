PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The storms fired up again on Monday evening with heavy rain that started in the West Valley.
People in north Phoenix then saw hail coming down in their neighborhoods.
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport felt the impact of the storms as well.
Officials there said there were at least 20 arrival delays and 10 departure delays at the airport. Three flights that were expected to leave Phoenix on Monday were canceled. Sky Harbor said most of them were due to weather.
This came after all of the flooding during the morning hours.
There was also a tornado caught on camera in the New River area in the early afternoon.
