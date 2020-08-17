A line of thunderstorms moved into the Valley from the northeast tonight resulting in high winds, a fair amount of lightning and a bit of rain. For a time, parts of the Valley were under Severe Thunderstorm warnings. The rest of the night look to be fairly quiet. And the next few days as well. But in the meantime, a review of tonight’s storm.
First off, only a trace of rain fell at Sky Harbor so our monsoon total is still at .10” of an inch. Sky Harbor did get a wind gust of 59 miles an hour and the temperature dropped over 10 degrees in less than a half hour.
What rain fell was mainly in the east Valley. Rain gauge in Chandler got .39” and in Mesa, the most rain we saw was .31”. According to the National Weather Service, only 15% of the reporting stations on their network in the Valley got rain. So most areas didn’t, but at least it was a bit more rain than Sunday.
Now it looks like the rest of the week will be fairly quiet. There is a slight chance for evening storms on Tuesday.
Lost in the excitement of the storms, more heat records fell in Phoenix. Monday reach 115 degrees breaking the prior record on this date of 114 which went back to 2014. And it was the 10th day we’ve had temperatures of 115 degrees of more this summer. It’s the 41st day we have been above 110. Both all-time records.