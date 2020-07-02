Enough moisture has seeped into the state to kick up some thunderstorms around the Tucson area. There is a local Flood Watch there as some of the storms could produce a fair amount of rain in a short period of time on the recent burn scar from the Big Horn Fire. Those storms do not appear to have much “travel” in them but the atmosphere is set up nicely for some long duration outflow boundaries. So it’s possible if one of those outflows reaches the Valley we could see some blowing dust. We don’t anticipate a serious dust storm scenario, but it’s our first hint the monsoon is rumbling.
There is even a since chance for a few thunderstorms in western Maricopa County early Friday morning.
Oddly, after tomorrow, the state will begin to dry out again and heat up and there’s no way we’re going to see any rain in Phoenix for awhile. And temperatures will begin to go up. For Friday, we’re forecast 105. On the 4th of July, we’re expecting about 108. Then on Sunday and Monday, look for highs right around 110 degrees. For the rest of next week, temperatures will come down a bit each day but stay about “average” for this time of year.
By the way, the hottest 4th of July on record for Phoenix is 118 in 1989. Yeah, those were the good ole’ days.