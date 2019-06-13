A series of storm systems passing mainly to the north of Arizona will bring us some slightly cooler air as we head toward the weekend. Temperatures will still be running at or above average, but we won’t be setting any records for the next week.
Friday look for a high around 104 with 103 in the forecast for Saturday. Sunday, we may pop up to 105 degrees. However, we’re going to stay in that range of high temps through next week as the weather pattern is very quiet and stable.
No rain is in the forecast for the Valley. And there are no strong signs the monsoon is taking shape for 2019.