After an excessive heat day around Arizona, temperatures will cool slightly heading into this next week.
For Sunday, monsoon moisture increases as high pressure starts to shift more east. This will allow afternoon highs to drop a few degrees and increase storm coverage. The bulk of storm activity will happen first in the high country during the afternoon hours, with storm chances for the Valley at 20 percent late afternoon and evening.
Monsoon moisture remains in place for the Labor Day, bringing the Valley a 20 percent chance of storms in the evening.
A slow drying trend sets up for the rest of the week as temperatures remain just above normal for the start of September.
High Pollution Advisory in effect for Maricopa County for Sunday.