A partly cloudy and mild Veterans Day is expected in the Valley. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above normal, topping out in the upper mid 80s in the Valley.
On Tuesday, a weak cold front will bring easterly winds between 10 and 20 mph in the Valley. The system will drop in a little bit of some cooler air to cool down temperatures a few degrees.
High pressure ridge builds back in to Arizona Thursday, keeping temperatures nice and warm. This system will also keep Arizona dry through the end of the week.