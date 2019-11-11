It will be a gorgeous Veteran's Day in the Phoenix area Monday with a high of 86 degrees.

A partly cloudy and mild Veterans Day is expected in the Valley.  Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above normal, topping out in the upper mid 80s in the Valley.  

On Tuesday, a weak cold front will bring easterly winds between 10 and 20 mph in the Valley. The system will drop in a little bit of some cooler air to cool down temperatures a few degrees. 

High pressure ridge builds back in to Arizona Thursday, keeping temperatures nice and warm. This system will also keep Arizona dry through the end of the week. 

