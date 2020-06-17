This should be the last windy day around the state this week as the storm producing the winds, located in the northern Rockies, is beginning to weaken and move to the east. Still, there will be localized winds and very dry conditions so even as the Red Flag Warnings drop, one can presume the fire danger across Arizona, especially at the “mid” elevations of our state, will continue to be very high. Still, with the wind drop, perhaps firefighters will get a bit of a break on the state’s wildfires.
The next couple of days, however, are still going to be cooler than normal. We’re forecasting highs for Thursday and Friday in the 101-104 range and expected about 104 degrees on Saturday as well. Sunday we start to warm up with a high of 107. And we could see a 110 degrees reading by the middle of next week which makes it possible, depending on how the forecast trends, that we could see some heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
The chance for rain around the Valley is virtually non-existent for the next 7-10 days. However, toward the end of that run, we are seeing some hints that monsoon moisture might be headed into Arizona. That could result in come thunderstorms around the state though at this point it would be premature to say whether those thunderstorm chances will include metro Phoenix.
The average high for today is 105 degrees with a record of 114 in 1896.