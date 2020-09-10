Another nice morning is ahead with lows in the 60s and 70s in Phoenix.
Plan on a sunny day with a high of around 93 degrees later today.
We won't see a lot of wind and we will remain dry.
High pressure does start to build into the region for the end of the week, bringing the return of the heat.
By Friday, temps will start to inch toward the 100-degree mark.
The weekend will be a bit hotter with highs climbing to around 105 by Sunday.
While it's not the 90s, our highs will only be a few degrees above average for this time of year.