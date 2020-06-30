Another mild day is on tap for Phoenix with temperatures below normal.
Plan on a high temperature of around 99 degrees later this afternoon.
We will see some breezes with mostly sunny skies.
High pressure will start to build into the region, bringing the heat back to Arizona.
Highs will climb to around 105 degrees by the time we get to Friday.
Moisture will start to increase in the state bringing the first chance for monsoon thunderstorms this season.
Right now in the Valley we have a slight chance to see a storm on Thursday with the possibility of blowing dust too.