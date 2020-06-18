A ridge of high pressure is building in from the west. As it does, we’re going to see a warming trend. However, for the next couple of days, before the high really begins impacting Arizona, we’re going to see a relatively quiet weather pattern with winds dropping and temperatures below average for this time of year.
The next couple of days, however, are still going to be cooler than normal. We’re forecasting highs for Friday and Saturday in the 101-104 range. Sunday we start to warm up with a high of 107. And we could see a 110 degrees or higher by the middle of next week which makes it possible, depending on how the forecast trends, that we could see some heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
The chance for rain around the Valley is virtually non-existent for the next 7-10 days. However, toward the end of that run, we are seeing some hints that monsoon moisture might be headed into Arizona. That could result in come thunderstorms around the state though at this point it would be premature to say whether those thunderstorm chances will include metro Phoenix.
The average high for today is 105 degrees with a record of 115 in 1989.