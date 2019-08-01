Another mild day on tap for the Valley of the Sun!
Highs today will climb to around 102 degrees later this afternoon.
That is about three degrees below normal for this time of year.
It looks like we will remain dry in the valley but we should see thunderstorms in mountains later today.
The trend will be to dry things out for the rest of the week and into the first half of your weekend.
Temps will climb to around 108 on Saturday with dry conditions in Phoenix.
Have a great day and enjoy the mild temps for your Thursday!