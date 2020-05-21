The cooler than normal weather system continues to hang around to the north of Arizona. Close enough to bring us the cooler air mass. But not close enough to bring us any precipitation. Another system will do likewise on Saturday and cool us back down a couple of degrees and bring some windy conditions to the state. After that, a fairly strong ridge of high pressure will build in from off the coast of California. That high is expected to be strong enough to set us up for some record-setting temperatures by the end of next week.
In the meantime, look for highs around 96 degrees on Friday around metro Phoenix. Those highs will drop off a couple of degrees on Saturday and we’ll pick up some breezes as well. However, by Sunday, with that ridge of high pressure moving in, we’ll start to warm things up around here rather quickly. Sunday expect highs in the upper-90s and by Monday, Memorial Day, we’re forecasting a high of 100. After that, almost anything goes. Our conservation approaches locks in a 103 high next Tuesday, 106 for next Wednesday and a 108 on Thursday, a week from today. More aggressive temperature models what to pop a 110 in there but we just don’t think it’s justified. Yet.
Another reminded, we’re putting the final edits on our annual special, Monsoon 2020. It’s going to at 10 o’clock pm, Monday, June 15th, the first day of the monsoon. So get those DVR sets. We think you’ll enjoy the program.