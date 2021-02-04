It was a very comfortable morning with a low of 58 degrees on Thursday. This tied the record warm low temperature for this day at 58. The last time we did that was in 1992.
The 80-degree temperatures are gone, as a dry cold front moves through our state. Thursday's high will be about 10 degrees cooler then Wednesday. We will see temperatures around 72 Thursday afternoon.
Our average high this year is 69 degrees. We will stay close to that through Friday.
The weekend looks fantastic, with high temperatures in the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine.
Next week looks great as well, with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 70s once again.
Have a great day!