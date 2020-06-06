Sunny and not as hot today in the Valley with a forecast high of just 93 degrees. Breezy this afternoon in the Valley with 10-15 mph winds.
Windy in the high country both today and tomorrow with high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of Eastern Arizona today along with a Wind Advisory. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for much of Northern Arizona tomorrow.
An exiting low pressure system that brought rain yesterday leaves behind a cooler and dry airmass.
A larger area of low pressure across the West will continue our cooler-than-average temperatures through Sunday with only slightly warmer weather both Sunday and Monday.
High pressure returns to the region for the second half of next week, bringing a stretch of hot temperatures for Thursday and Friday. No more rain is in the forecast for the next 7 days.