Temps will will land in the upper 80s for your Monday in Phoenix.
Plan on occasional breezes for the next couple of days as a weak weather system crosses the state.
This low will bring some rain and isolated thunderstorms to the mountains of northern Arizona for Monday and Tuesday.
Phoenix will stay dry, but the low will help hold our temps at bay for a bit.
High pressure builds into the region for the middle and end of the week.
Temps will quickly climb to the mid 90s by Wednesday, we could even see our first 100-degree day by Friday in Phoenix.
