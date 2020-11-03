Look for partly sunny skies with a chance of sprinkles in the Valley this Election Day. Temperatures will top out near 93 degrees in Phoenix.
Warm and dry weather continues the next few days with record heat possible on Thursday with a forecast high of 96 degrees.
A strong storm system and cold front arrives over the weekend. Rain is possible Saturday through Monday, with high country snow possible down to 5000 feet.
Strong winds also start up Friday and continue into the weekend. Temperatures in the Valley drop from the 90s Friday to the low 70s on Saturday to the upper 60s on Sunday! We'll keep you updated on this next storm system as it gets closer.