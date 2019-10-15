A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere is bringing quiet and warm weather to Arizona the next couple of days. In the Valley, we’re looking at highs in the mid-90s, which is warmer than normal. However, a series of storm systems that will drop close enough to Arizona by the end of the week will bring some cooler temperatures in.
Highs on Friday thru Monday are expected in the upper-80s. Then a slight warm up is expected late next week.
No rain is in the forecast for the next 10 to 14 days.