An unusually cold weather system is bringing rain and snow to northern Arizona today, and potentially the coolest Memorial Day temperatures on record in Phoenix.
The average high for this time of year is about 98 degrees in Phoenix. Under partly to mostly sunny skies and breezes, the forecast high for Phoenix today is 79. We've only hit 79 on Memorial Day once before, since records began, and that happened in 1988.
Meanwhile, in the high country, snow showers are possible down to 5500 ft this morning, with accumulating snow above 6500 ft. Snowfall totals will likely be less than an inch from Grand Canyon to Flagstaff. The latest snow ever recorded in Flagstaff was on June 8, 1907.
Winds will be gusty in eastern Arizona. Wind Advisories are in effect here from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for southerly wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
Conditions dry out and warm up beginning Tuesday.
By Wednesday, the Valley will see highs rise back to the low 90s.