PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning showers moved through the Phoenix area during the Tuesday commute leaving roads blanketed in rain.
The rain began moving into the West Valley around 4:30 a.m., covering the Buckeye and Surprise area in clouds and showers.
Rainfall totals indicate Cotton Lane and Deer Valley Road in Surprise received over .12" since the start of the storm.
The showers moved over the Phoenix area throughout the morning, producing more rain than May last year with .01" at Phoenix Sky Harbor.
The rain helped keep the temperatures cool this morning, with a low of 63 degrees, which is 4 degrees cooler than normal.
Showers are continuing to be active in the Phoenix area, with the heaviest rain falling over the north and northwest parts of the Valley.
More rain is expected in over the weekend as this storm system passes through the state.
