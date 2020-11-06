Another day with above normal temps in Phoenix. Highs today will climb to 93 later this afternoon. That's better than the 99 degree high we saw on Thursday.
We will see plenty of clouds today but remain dry in most locations.
Big changes for Saturday as storm system moves into the region.
Temps fall to the 70s and then 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
Plan on breezy conditions this weekend with about a 30-40% chance of rain in the Valley.
Snow is heading to the mountains too this weekend. Snow levels will start high on Saturday and then drop to around 5000 feet by Sunday night.
Places like Flagstaff could pick up around 5-10" of snow by Monday evening.
It will be quite windy in the mountains this weekend with drastically colder temperatures.
The cool weather sticks around for next week, but out rain chances fade by Monday evening.