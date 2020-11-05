Get ready for a very warm day in Phoenix today!
The temperature will climb to around 98 degrees later today. This will break the old record of 93 degrees set back in 2007.
We will be sunny and dry for today.
Major changes are heading our way with temps falling to the 70s and 60s for the weekend. We will also see a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. Our best shot for rain in Phoenix looks like it will be Sunday with a 40% chance of showers.
As the series of storms moves through the state beginning Saturday, we’ll also see some pretty windy conditions at times, especially in northern Arizona.
Best estimates put the Valley in a range of about 1/10 to 1/4 of an inch of rain, especially the far East Valley.
As far as snow is concerned in the mountains, it looks like a good range is 4-6 inches of snow in the rim country with isolated areas approaching 10 inches by Monday.
It does look like the greatest chance for precipitation in Arizona is going to be Sunday night into Monday morning.
Snow levels could drop to around 5,000 feet from Sunday into Monday.
Have a great day!