Get ready for a major winter storm to impact Arizona Thursday into Friday!
Tuesday will bring limited snow to the Rim and the White Mountains.
Plan on a cool day and a night with temps close to or below freezing in the valley.
The snow will start early Thursday and continue through Friday night.
Snow amounts will be epic, with 18-24" of snow possible in places like Payson.
Flagstaff could see 18-22" by the time we get to Friday night.
The Valley will see some rain, with totals around 1". The best rain will be in northeastern parts of the valley.
The weekend looks like it will bring dry weather and more sunshine.